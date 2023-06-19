The Washington Area Concierge Association (WACA) is proud to announce its summer charity gala, ‘Gala in the Garden,’ in support of The American Experience Foundation (AEF) and its work building the next generation of hospitality leaders. The Gala also serves as a fundraiser for the WACA Memorial Scholarship which supports students continuing their education in the hospitality field. Happening June 20, 2023 the annual event provides WACA members, community partners, and the public the opportunity to celebrate the Metropolitan Washington tourism industry, network with industry leaders, drink and dance the night away, all while supporting the incredible cause.

Guests can expect lavish bites from Chef Alex Oradei of The Mayflower Club including Mediterranean herb crust prime rib and Australian lamb chops topped with aged balsamic and crumbled pistachio. More excitement comes from the many raffle prizes, all of which can be won from $20 tickets. Prizes include dining experiences, hotel stays, and one-of-a-kind outings from some of DC’s finest businesses and tourist operators.