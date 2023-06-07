Fuzed Dance 4 Me Community Fitness

Who’s ready to dance? I mean like really dance and have fun? Join us for a fun filled afternoon with activities to help you get mentally fit, & physically fit. Our coaches will introduce beginner friendly Cardio/Dance Exercises, Meditation & Breathing Exercises, Zumba, and more. You can expect lots of networking, laughter, and fun. We will also have some of DMV’s business owners displaying their products in our pop up shop. Limited tickets are available for in person participation. Tickets will be on sale for those who want to join us virtually. Click the link below to register.