Official Fray Event

Sunday, May 14, 2023

Funbrella: DC Polo Society Event Series

14660 Hughes Road, Poolesville, MD

Congressional Polo Club

$35+

Join DC Polo Society, DC Fray and Congressional Polo Club for our sun-soaked, Sunday polo series where tradition and modern fun collide.

Daycation to the countryside for polo, yard games, signature cocktails, food trucks and themed activities. Friends, families and (leashed) dogs are welcome.

Funbrella on Sunday, May 14

Take a break from the bustle of the city with umbrellas and “beach” chairs for you and your friends on the grassy knoll!

Sunday, May 14, 2023 02:00 pm

Congressional Polo Club
