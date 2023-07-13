Fun With Friends DMV Block Party

From double dutch to ducking and dodging in a water fight, capture the essence of carefree FUN at this 21+ event.

Let’s bring back those classic Block Party summertime vibes, take over a secret location and transform it into “our block” to kick off Broccoli City Fest weekend.

Snag your tickets early, and meet us on the block! We’re capturing the essence of carefree DMV/Brooklyn block party energy.

As you take part in the FUN, we’ll be serving up food, drink specials, and sounds from some of our FRIEND favorite DJs.

Tell a FRIEND to tell a FRIEND we’re bringing the FUN to the DMV!