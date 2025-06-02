FULL BLOOM is where music, movement, and magic collide — the ultimate LGBTQ+ nightlife takeover to kick off the final WorldPride weekend.

When: Friday, June 6, 2025 | 9:00 PM – 4:00 AM

Where: 1235 W Street NE, Washington, DC 20018

Join a powerful lineup of DJs and boundary-pushing performers across three epic stages in 100,000 square feet of indoor/outdoor space. Get ready for an electrifying night where self-expression rules and the community shines.

The Gear Garden Stage: The Carry Nation, UNIIQU3, Charlene Incarnate, Flower Factory, Bumper, King Molasses, Pussy Noir

The Sweet Spot Stage: DEV, Mel 4Ever, Sweet Spot, P_A_T, Baby

The Greenhouse Stage: DJ Ed Bailey, WessTheDj, Lemz, Fish House Funk This is your moment to dance, connect, and celebrate everything that makes our LGBTQ+ community powerful, joyful, and unapologetically vibrant.

Tickets are moving fast — secure yours now before prices increase!