FTL Golf Clinic: Washington D.C.

Fore the Ladies is headed to the nation’s capital for a golf clinic! If you’ve never picked up a golf club or have recently picked up the game (within the last 2-3 years) – this event at East Potomac Golf Course is for you!

Golf instructors will teach you the basics of the game and more so you’re ready to take your next step in golf – whether that be lessons, the driving range, or hitting the course. Ask all of your burning questions about the game, meet other golfers, and have a fun morning with us at the golf course!