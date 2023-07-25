Front Porch at Suitland: 90’s Block Party with Nomad Mal

Creative Suitland Arts Center presents the 2023 Front Porch at Suitland Outdoor Concert Series

It’s a 90’s Block Party at Creative Suitland. Wear your favorite throwback gear and join us for evening of good vibes and great music! The evening will feature a live performance from DMV’s very own, NOMAD MAL.

Feature Performer: NOMAD MAL

Friday, September 8th 7-9PM

Doors open at 6:45PM; Show starts at 7:15PM

ABOUT THE ARTIST

NOMAD MAL is a multi-dimensional artist whose presence in the DMV area has risen exponentially within the past year. His first body of work, Good Nature (Beta), happened to be a demo that he released for his close ones to listen to.

He states, “These songs have been sitting in the chamber for a little minute, those were special to me because they played a part in curing my depression.” Some of the tracks that he recorded were made back in 2016. The Indivisible Art Collective took a listen and allowed him to perform at their various events.

From there, he was selected to perform at the annual Art All Night festival in DC along with headlining a few artist showcases within the city.

His biggest success to date has been connecting with Andrew Bearford, a well known producer from the Bay Area. Drew, as NOMAD calls him on one of his more recent track called “Heavy Steppas” is mentioned at the very beginning of the track.

Released mid-December 2022, Heavy Steppas is officially closing on 30k in streams on Spotify. His newest release, “Origami”, has surpassed 10,000 streams in one month alone. He even has a production from Chuck Inglish of the Cool Kids that he’s excited to share along with 2 projects slated for the Fall. Expect big things to come from NOMAD MAL as he is entering year two of his music journey.