Saturday, September 30, 2023

FrightReads Book Festival 2023

1031 Benfield Boulevard Millersville, MD
MD

Benfield Sportscenter

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Free+

About This Event

FrightReads is back! This time, it’s bigger than ever! Two whole event days packed full of stage shows, authors, artists, crafts, and more! There’s truly something for everyone under one roof!

FrightReads Book Festival is an indoor event, rain or shine, it doesn’t matter!

Saturday, September 30th, 12 – 6 PM!

FIRST JASON CONCERT AFTERPARTY SATURDAY! *Approx 7-7:30 PM Start Time

Sunday, October 1st, 12 – 6 PM!

Tags

EventsbooksArtists

Interests

, ,

Share with friends

Date

Saturday, September 30, 2023 12:00 pm

Location

Benfield Sportscenter
View Map