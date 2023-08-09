FrightReads Book Festival 2023

FrightReads is back! This time, it’s bigger than ever! Two whole event days packed full of stage shows, authors, artists, crafts, and more! There’s truly something for everyone under one roof!

FrightReads Book Festival is an indoor event, rain or shine, it doesn’t matter!

Saturday, September 30th, 12 – 6 PM!

FIRST JASON CONCERT AFTERPARTY SATURDAY! *Approx 7-7:30 PM Start Time

Sunday, October 1st, 12 – 6 PM!