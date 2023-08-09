FrightReads Book Festival 2023

Tuesday, March 21st, 2023 @ 7:00:pm
En Flor Pop-Up Art Exhibit at Eckington Hall
Eckington Hall
1031 Benfield Boulevard Millersville, MDMore details
FrightReads is back! This time, it’s bigger than ever! Two whole event days packed full of stage shows, authors, artists, crafts, and more! There’s truly something for everyone under one roof!
FrightReads Book Festival is an indoor event, rain or shine, it doesn’t matter!
Saturday, September 30th, 12 – 6 PM!
FIRST JASON CONCERT AFTERPARTY SATURDAY! *Approx 7-7:30 PM Start Time
Sunday, October 1st, 12 – 6 PM!