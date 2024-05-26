Friend of a Friend Social
2325 18th St NW, washington dc, District of Columbia 20009, US
Adams Morgan // Columbia Heights // Mount Pleasant

Shanklin Hall

TICKET INFO: Tier 1: RSVPs are free! Come by and chop it up with some new and familiar faces. Drinks/foods will be available for purchase. Tier 2: If you’re feeling artsy and you want a little more of a hands-on activity to do during the mixer, D.C. born-and-bred artist, Miranda Woods is doing a screen-printing demo. Tickets for the screen printing are $25  and include the materials for either quality a tote bag or a shirt.

Friend of a Friend Social is hosting a creative mixer on on May 30th from 5-8 p.m. at Shanklin Hall. The event will featured interactive questions to meet new people and there will be a screen-printing demo led by D.C. born-and-bred artist, Miranda Woods.

Music and vibes by DJ M$NP @lifeofmam

Friend of a Friend Social is an interactive event series where strangers become friends and friends become family.

Every event is focused on making the process of meeting new people and forming new friendships a lil’ less awkward and everyone, from the most introverted to the most extroverted, is welcome.

Date

Doors open at 05:00 pm

Location

