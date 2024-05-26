Friend of a Friend Social is hosting a creative mixer on on May 30th from 5-8 p.m. at Shanklin Hall. The event will featured interactive questions to meet new people and there will be a screen-printing demo led by D.C. born-and-bred artist, Miranda Woods.

Music and vibes by DJ M$NP @lifeofmam

Friend of a Friend Social is an interactive event series where strangers become friends and friends become family.

Every event is focused on making the process of meeting new people and forming new friendships a lil’ less awkward and everyone, from the most introverted to the most extroverted, is welcome.