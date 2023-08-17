Friday Night Full Moon Walk: Georgetown Waterfront and Potomac River

Washington DC’s Georgetown waterfront and Potomac River are spectacular in the evening, and even more so during a full moon. With the September full moon falling on a Friday/Saturday come join us for a pleasant evening walk with friendly people.

Our walk will start and end at the Foggy Bottom-GWU Metro and cover approximately 2.5 miles past several noteworthy points, with several breaks along the way. Please note, this is more of a walk than a guided tour – although some brief information on the sites we’re visiting may be provided.