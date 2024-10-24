Sunday, November 17th, 2024 @ 7:00:pm
Sunday Night Bingo at Calico
Calico
The Winery at Bull RunMore details
October’s Friday Night Flights will be a special tasting of Rosé!
Take a “flight” around the globe during this guided tasting experience of Rosé, led by General Manager & Virginia Winemaker, Dean Gruenburg.
Your ticket includes the curated six-wine tasting with our wine educator, a tasting passport with detailed descriptions of the wines & their origin, and small bites to enjoy during the event.
Featured wines from around the world:
🍷 Long Island, NY
🍷 Provence, France
🍷 Nappa Valley, CA
🍷 Mendoza, Argentina
🍷 Bull Run Still Rosé
🍷 Bull Run Sparkling Rosé
Friday Night Flights: Rosé will take place on Friday, October 25 from 7:00-8:30pm at The Winery at Bull Run.
Ages 21+ only.
**PLEASE NOTE – WHEN BOOKING YOUR TICKETS, WE DO NOT RECOMMEND USING THE PRIVATE/APPLE ID ‘HIDE MY EMAIL’ FEATURE to change your email address. We have noticed that not all ticketholders who do this will receive follow-up emails if an event changes or has to be canceled or rescheduled. Please make sure a standard email address (such as Gmail, Yahoo, etc.) shows up in your Tock account settings. Thank you!**
Share with friends