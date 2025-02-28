Friday Night Flights: Merlot
Friday Night Flights: Merlot

15950 Lee Highway Centreville, VA 20121

The Winery at Bull Run

About This Event

March’s Friday Night Flights will be a special tasting of Merlot.

Take a “flight” around the globe during this guided tasting experience of Merlot, led by General Manager & Virginia Winemaker, Dean Gruenburg.

Your ticket includes the curated six-wine tasting with our wine educator, a tasting passport with detailed descriptions of the wines & their origin, and small bites to enjoy during the event.

Featured wines from around the world:
CHECK BACK FOR DETAILS

Ages 21+ only.

**PLEASE NOTE – WHEN BOOKING YOUR TICKETS, WE DO NOT RECOMMEND USING THE PRIVATE/APPLE ID ‘HIDE MY EMAIL’ FEATURE to change your email address. We have noticed that not all ticketholders who do this will receive follow-up emails if an event changes or has to be canceled or rescheduled. Please make sure a standard email address (such as Gmail, Yahoo, etc.) shows up in your Tock account settings. Thank you!**

Date

Friday, March 21, 2025 07:00 pm

Location

The Winery at Bull Run
