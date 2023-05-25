The free Capitol Riverfront Friday Night Concert Series is back for its 13th Season, this year back on the Yards Park boardwalk! Every Friday night this summer, come to Yards Park to relax and enjoy the river view, fantastic bands, food and beverage, and a large variety of great restaurants within a few minutes walk from the park. Family-friendly lyrics and grassy open space make this an enjoyable event for adults and kids alike.

July 7 – The 19th Street Band