Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday Night Concert Series

355 Water St. SE, Washington DC
Navy Yard // Southwest Waterfront

Capitol Riverfront At The Yards

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Free

About This Event

The free Capitol Riverfront Friday Night Concert Series is back for its 13th Season, this year back on the Yards Park boardwalk! Every Friday night this summer, come to Yards Park to relax and enjoy the river view, fantastic bands, food and beverage, and a large variety of great restaurants within a few minutes walk from the park. Family-friendly lyrics and grassy open space make this an enjoyable event for adults and kids alike.

June 30 – The Groove Spot

Tags

Share with friends

Date

Friday, June 30, 2023 07:00 pm
Doors open at 7:00 pm

Location

Capitol Riverfront At The Yards
View Map