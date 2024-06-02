FRESHFARM FARMER’S MARKET

Sunday, June 16th, 2024 @ 2:00:pm
DC Polo Society: Bridgerton Edition
Congressional Polo Club
Union MarketMore details
FRESHFARM is thrilled to partner with Union Market District to bring FRESHFARM to Union Market, which operates every Sunday year-round. Located in the thriving Union Market District, this family-friendly market is the perfect spot to shop for locally grown fruits and vegetables, grass-fed meats and pastured eggs, dairy, baked goods, coffee, ice cream, prepared foods and more!
Check out FRESHFARM’s website for more information about the market and its vendors. If you are interested in becoming a vendor please go to FRESHFARM’s vendor information page.
Plaza at The Dock (adjacent to Union Market)
1309 5th Street NE
SUNDAYS, YEAR-ROUND
10 AM – 1 PM
