Free Weekly Bingo Series at The Fainting Goat

Get out of the house and turn your Tuesday into fun with DC Fray and The Fainting Goat for our FREE, in-person, bingo series running on Tuesdays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Fray will provide the game night host, bingo materials including daubers, and awesome prizes.

COST //

NOTHING! This event is totally free, all you have to do is show up just as you are.

WHAT DO I GET? //

Your ticket comes with six to eight rounds of bingo and an evening of fun!