Free Virtual Education Program – Securing Your Future: Tools for Your Financial Planning

Saturday, October 18th, 2025 @ 10:00:am
Carlyle Crossing Pickleball Tournament 2025
Carlyle Crossing - The Plaza
VirtualMore details
As a supporter of Food & Friends, you’re invited to a free, virtual educational program—“Securing Your Future: Tools for your Financial Planning.” You’ll have the opportunity to hear from and talk with two of Food & Friends’ longtime supporters – Lars Etzkorn, an estate planning attorney, and Eric Lantz, Financial Advisor with Ameriprise Financial Services. You’ll learn why it’s important to have a will and how to create an estate plan to secure your future, care for your loved ones, save on taxes and leave a legacy for causes you care about.
Share with friends