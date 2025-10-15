YOU’RE INVITED TO A FREE VIRTUAL EDUCATION PROGRAM

“Securing Your Future: Tools for Your Financial Planning”

Featuring:

Two longtime Food & Friends supporters

During this complimentary webinar, you and other Food & Friends supporters will learn: Why it’s important to have a will

How to create an estate plan to secure your future, care for your loved ones, and save on taxes

Ways to leave a lasting legacy for causes you care about.

As a supporter of Food & Friends, you’re invited to a free, virtual educational program—“Securing Your Future: Tools for your Financial Planning.” You’ll have the opportunity to hear from and talk with two of Food & Friends’ longtime supporters – Lars Etzkorn, an estate planning attorney, and Eric Lantz, Financial Advisor with Ameriprise Financial Services. You’ll learn why it’s important to have a will and how to create an estate plan to secure your future, care for your loved ones, save on taxes and leave a legacy for causes you care about.

Lars and Eric will suggest ways that you can create a meaningful legacy for your loved ones and the causes you care about and that reflect your goals and values.

We can’t wait to see you at this special event on Tuesday, October 21st at 5:00 pm!