Saturday, September 2, 2023

Free Preview: “Alas, Confederates”

4301 W Braddock Rd. Alexandria, VA
Alexandria

Fort Ward Park Amphitheater

Free Preview performance of the Civil War play, ‘Alas, Confederates’. This is a dramatic retelling of the 3rd day at Gettysburg. The play is entered into the September Philadelphia Fringe Festival and Baltimore’s Charm City Fringe.

RAIN DATE: and other FREE PERFORMANCE is Wednesday September 6, at 6pm at Georgetown Public Library, 3260 R Street NW Washington DC 2007.

Saturday, September 2, 2023 06:30 pm
Doors open at 06:00 pm

Fort Ward Park Amphitheater
