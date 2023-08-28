Free Preview: “Alas, Confederates”

Saturday, March 25th, 2023 @ 5:00:pm
Free Concert Series at Founders Row
Founders Row
Fort Ward Park AmphitheaterMore details
Free Preview performance of the Civil War play, ‘Alas, Confederates’. This is a dramatic retelling of the 3rd day at Gettysburg. The play is entered into the September Philadelphia Fringe Festival and Baltimore’s Charm City Fringe.
RAIN DATE: and other FREE PERFORMANCE is Wednesday September 6, at 6pm at Georgetown Public Library, 3260 R Street NW Washington DC 2007.
