FREE Outdoor Zumba at Aurora Hills Library

A total workout, combining all elements of fitness – cardio, muscle conditioning, balance and flexibility, boosted energy and a serious dose of awesome each time you leave class.

No prior experience is required. Join your neighbors to enjoy the fresh air while getting in a great workout. This event is organized and led by a neighborhood volunteer, tips are highly encouraged.

Questions or comments, find us on Facebook as “Arlington Zumba” or Instagram: nataliagr_zin

***This is a free class, however we suggest to tip the instructors***

This event is weather dependent, rain or temperature below 35 degrees are the main reason for cancellation.

DISCLAIMER: All participants attend at their own risk and the instructors are not responsible for any injuries that may occur.