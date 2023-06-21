Saturday, June 24, 2023

FREE Outdoor Zumba at Aurora Hills Library

735 18th St. South Arlington, VA
Arlington

Aurora Hills Branch Library

A total workout, combining all elements of fitness – cardio, muscle conditioning, balance and flexibility, boosted energy and a serious dose of awesome each time you leave class.

 

No prior experience is required. Join your neighbors to enjoy the fresh air while getting in a great workout. This event is organized and led by a neighborhood volunteer, tips are highly encouraged.

 

Questions or comments, find us on Facebook as “Arlington Zumba” or Instagram: nataliagr_zin

 

***This is a free class, however we suggest to tip the instructors***

 

This event is weather dependent, rain or temperature below 35 degrees are the main reason for cancellation.

 

DISCLAIMER: All participants attend at their own risk and the instructors are not responsible for any injuries that may occur.

wellnessDanceOutdoor Activities

Saturday, June 24, 2023 10:00 am

Aurora Hills Branch Library
