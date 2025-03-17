Free Outdoor Volleyball League Pickup

Sunday, March 30, 2025

633 Howard Rd SE, Washington, DC 20020
Bridge District Anacostia

About This Event

Join us at #Fraylife Rec at Bridge District on Sunday, March 30th for free outdoor volleyball league pickup! This date is open play for the first Sunday of this new Spring league.

 

To continue playing in this league on future Sundays, this league and others are totally free with a new Fraylife+ membership. Just follow the prompt to add membership to your cart during league checkout, and your league will automatically be discounted! Learn more.

 

✨ Existing Fraylife+ members play select leagues at no extra cost with their membership! See our list of selected Spring leagues here.

 

Our leagues require no prior experience or skills–it’s all for the fun of it. Plus, with the ability to join as an individual as well as small group or full team, DC Fray makes it easy for you to get into the game. With 120+ leagues to choose from in and around D.C., Maryland and Virginia, one of our leagues is sure to become the best part of your week this Spring.

Date

Location

