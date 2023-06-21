Sunday, June 25, 2023

Free Outdoor High Cardio Dance Fitness Class in Lincoln Park DC

Start your day right with an energizing dance fitness class with Toni (@twerktoni), licensed Zumba instructor, and booty-shaking expert. Feel the vibes as you listen to Toni’s playlist of her (and your) favorite songs, feel YOURSELF, have fun, and shake your body.

No dance (or twerk) experience? No worries. All are welcome, and anyone can follow along.

Class is an hour long. Bring water and wear comfortable clothes. Find me playing music at Lincoln Park on Sundays!

We look forward to dancing with you!

This is a free class, but tips are encouraged!

Sunday, June 25, 2023 10:30 am

