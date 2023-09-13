Sunday, October 8, 2023

FREE Outdoor High Cardio Dance Fitness Class in Lincoln Park DC

Lincoln Park Washington, DC 20003
Capital Hill

Lincoln Park

Free

About This Event

Start your day right with an energizing dance fitness class with Toni (@twerktoni), a licensed Zumba instructor, and booty-shaking expert. Feel the vibes as you listen to Toni’s playlist of her (and your) favorite songs, feel YOURSELF, have fun, and shake your body.

No dance (or twerk) experience? No worries. All are welcome, and anyone can follow along.

The class is an hour long. Bring water and wear comfortable clothes.

Sunday, October 8, 2023 10:30 am

Lincoln Park
