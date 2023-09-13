Free Outdoor F45 Bootcamp

Get ready for a fun outdoor fitness event that will leave you sweating, smiling, and loving every minute of it! This in-person gathering will take place on Sat Sep 16, 2023 at 8:00 AM right in the heart of vibrant Washington, DC.

We’re taking the action to Eastern Market Metro Park in the beautiful neighborhood of Capitol Hill, DC. This picturesque outdoor setting provides the ideal location for a challenging and invigorating workout. Whether you are a fitness enthusiast or a beginner looking to kickstart your fitness journey, this event is perfect for everyone!

Our experienced trainers will guide you through a series of dynamic exercises, including cardio, strength training, and core workouts. You can expect a high-energy atmosphere filled with motivation and encouragement from our passionate instructors.

By participating in this bootcamp, you’ll not only improve your physical fitness but also boost your mental well-being and meet like-minded individuals who share your enthusiasm for a healthy lifestyle.

Don’t miss out on this amazing opportunity to get fit, have fun, and enjoy the outdoors. Mark your calendars, gather your friends, and join us for a memorable Free Outdoor Bootcamp experience!

We recommend bringing a towel, water, and a mat to make the most of this fantastic event.

We will be located directly next to the metro stop. Mobile coffee truck, Awecherry Coffee Roastery and Bakery will be onsite!