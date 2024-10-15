FrayLife+: FREE Month of November at Balance Gym

Friday, November 1, 2024

FrayLife+: FREE Month of November at Balance Gym

Various Locations
Capital Hill Capitol Hill Foggy Bottom

Balance Gym

Free for FrayLife+ Members

Fraylife+ Member Perk: Free Redemption Info

About This Event

This one’s for all the fitness fanatics 💪

 

We know you don’t like to follow the rest of the crowd – that’s why you’re refreshing your fitness routine BEFORE the new year starts.

 

So, our friends over at Balance Gym want to help out with that by giving our FrayLife+ Members access to their gyms for the whole month of November, for FREE. That’s a $99 value for just $14* as a member (not to mention all the other amazing perks our members get every month)!

 

Here are the locations:

💪 Foggy Bottom

💪 Capitol Hill

 

Not a member?

You can become one and get your free month at any Balance Gym location here.

 

Already a member?

Register to get your free month at any Balance Gym here!

 

*To take advantage of our membership perks, you must be a member for a total of 90 days, or three billing cycles.

fitnessSelf-Carewellness

Date

Friday, November 1, 2024 12:00 am

Location

Balance Gym
