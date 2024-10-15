FrayLife+: FREE Month of November at Balance Gym

Fraylife+ Member Perk: Free Redemption Info

This one’s for all the fitness fanatics 💪

We know you don’t like to follow the rest of the crowd – that’s why you’re refreshing your fitness routine BEFORE the new year starts.

So, our friends over at Balance Gym want to help out with that by giving our FrayLife+ Members access to their gyms for the whole month of November, for FREE. That’s a $99 value for just $14* as a member (not to mention all the other amazing perks our members get every month)!

Here are the locations:

💪 Foggy Bottom

💪 Capitol Hill

Not a member?

You can become one and get your free month at any Balance Gym location here.

Already a member?

Register to get your free month at any Balance Gym here!

*To take advantage of our membership perks, you must be a member for a total of 90 days, or three billing cycles.