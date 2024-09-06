Free Learn to Skate Clinic
Saturday, September 28, 2024

4850 Colorado Ave NW, Washington, District of Columbia 20010, US
Adams Morgan // Columbia Heights // Mount Pleasant Rock Creek Park

Rock Creek Park, Carter Barron Amphitheatre Parking Lot

About This Event

We offer a free learn to skate clinic for inline and roller skaters outdoors in Rock Creek Park and Petworth.

The clinic covers the proper use of safety gear, basic skating skills and how to use a heel brake or toe stop for stopping. It’s great for new skaters and anyone returning to the sport.

We have loaner skates and safety gear available for our sessions.

Date

Saturday, September 28, 2024 10:00 am

Location

