Wednesday, October 9th, 2024 @ 7:00:pm
Rooftop Bingo at Hi-Lawn
Hi-Lawn
Rock Creek Park, Carter Barron Amphitheatre Parking LotMore details
We offer a free learn to skate clinic for inline and roller skaters outdoors in Rock Creek Park and Petworth.
The clinic covers the proper use of safety gear, basic skating skills and how to use a heel brake or toe stop for stopping. It’s great for new skaters and anyone returning to the sport.
We have loaner skates and safety gear available for our sessions.
