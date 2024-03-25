FREE jazz concert: Sunken Cages, dragonchild & Faraway Ghost
Thursday, April 4, 2024

2700 F Street NW, Washington, District of Columbia 20566, US
Georgetown

Millennium Stage @ The Kennedy Center

Free with RSVP

Sunken Cages (drummer/electronic music producer Ravish Momin) joins dragonchild (saxophonist D.A. Mekonnen) and Faraway Ghost (singer/songwriter Kamyar Arsani). As a trio, they will present their own brand of digital folk music that draws on Sufi mysticism, traditional Persian music, Ethiopian melodies, and contemporary electronic dance music all at once. Dancer and choreographer, Amirah Sackett, will make a special guest appearance for this performance.

Online advance reservations for a given performance date will open on a rolling basis, opening every Wednesday two weeks out from the date.

Jazz

Thursday, April 4, 2024 06:41 pm
Doors open at 06:00 pm

Millennium Stage @ The Kennedy Center
