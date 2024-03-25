FREE jazz concert: Sunken Cages, dragonchild & Faraway Ghost

Sunken Cages (drummer/electronic music producer Ravish Momin) joins dragonchild (saxophonist D.A. Mekonnen) and Faraway Ghost (singer/songwriter Kamyar Arsani). As a trio, they will present their own brand of digital folk music that draws on Sufi mysticism, traditional Persian music, Ethiopian melodies, and contemporary electronic dance music all at once. Dancer and choreographer, Amirah Sackett, will make a special guest appearance for this performance.

Online advance reservations for a given performance date will open on a rolling basis, opening every Wednesday two weeks out from the date.