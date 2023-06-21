Free Holiday Concert with the Commodores

In association with Capitol Riverfront Business Improvement District (BID), the National Museum of the U.S. Navy invites you to enjoy a pre-4th of July holiday concert featuring the U.S. Navy Band’s prestigious jazz ensemble, The Commodores, at Yards Park, Capitol Riverfront, located at 355 Water Street SE. There will be food trucks, activities for kids, and fireworks after the concert courtesy of Nationals Park. While you’re there, stop by the museum’s welcome table and say hello!