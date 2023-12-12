Free Flex’t Class at Bikram Yoga Works
Thursday, December 28, 2023

500 Park Avenue Baltimore, MD 21201
Bikram Yoga Works Mt. Vernon

BYW is a tight community. Together we do yoga, we workout, and we “be social”.

Speaking of “be social,” we’re thrilled to announce our exciting collaboration with beSOCIAL. We’ve partnered with beSOCIAL to provide 12 FREE slots in our upcoming 5 PM Thursday FLEX’T classes with Kendra Blackett-Dibinga as your instructor.

Join us on December 14, 21, and/or 28 at our vibrant Baltimore location. Thanks to beSOCIAL, you’ll get an amazing FREE workout, a FREE beSOCIAL mat rental, and a FREE beSOCIAL water bottle!

IF YOU HAVEN’T TRIED FLEX’T – WE DARE YOU!

What does FLEX’T offer? FLEX’T offers 60 minutes of functional movements to reduce pain and enhance body mobility. It’s not just about stretching. It’s about creating strong, long, and lean bodies ready for daily activities. Give it a try – your only risk is feeling better 😉

wellnessSelf-Carefitness

05:00 pm

