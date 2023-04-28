Mark your calendars for Thursday nights from June 1 through August 24 and check out local artists at this free concert series.

The Free Concert Series at The Boro Tysons is the perfect way to enjoy a summer night while supporting local talent. From pop to jazz, and everything in between, this event showcases the diverse and vibrant music scene of the DMV area. This year’s lineup includes:

Sit back in the provided chairs, play some lawn games and relax while enjoying the tunes. Don’t forget to grab a refreshing drink from Bluestone Lane to keep you cool on those hot summer nights. Hope to see you there!