Free concerts are coming to Falls Church!

Connect with your community while enjoying live music. DC Fray and Founders Row are bringing this free, outdoor concert series to the neighborhood on select Saturday nights from March through September. Enjoy food trucks, lawn games, local business specials and a pop-up bar.

LINEUP

May 20: Elena La Fulana

July 15: Deanna Dove, Island Girl

September 16: Justin Trawick and The Common Good Duo

ABOUT THE ARTIST

Elena La Fulana is a Latin Grammy-nominated instrumentalist, singer-songwriter, and leader of the D.C.-based bilingual Latin-folk band Elena & Los Fulanos. Her incredible sound ranges from twangy, heartbreak-themed folk Americana, to soothing, introspective, violin-infused Latin cumbia.