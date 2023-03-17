Saturday // May 20, 2023
Free Concert Series at Founders Row: Elena La Fulana
110 Founders Ave Falls Church, VA 22046
About this event
Free concerts are coming to Falls Church!
Connect with your community while enjoying live music. DC Fray and Founders Row are bringing this free, outdoor concert series to the neighborhood on select Saturday nights from March through September. Enjoy food trucks, lawn games, local business specials and a pop-up bar.
LINEUP
May 20: Elena La Fulana
July 15: Deanna Dove, Island Girl
September 16: Justin Trawick and The Common Good Duo
ABOUT THE ARTIST
Elena La Fulana is a Latin Grammy-nominated instrumentalist, singer-songwriter, and leader of the D.C.-based bilingual Latin-folk band Elena & Los Fulanos. Her incredible sound ranges from twangy, heartbreak-themed folk Americana, to soothing, introspective, violin-infused Latin cumbia.