Celebrating 29 years, the Frederick Festival of the Arts invites art lovers to enjoy a showcase of talented regional and national artists amidst the stunning scenery of Carroll Creek Park in Downtown Frederick.

Located in the heart of historic Downtown Frederick, Carroll Creek Park offers a picturesque setting for a day trip with family and friends. Explore the park’s urban charm and natural beauty, with specialty shops, outdoor dining, and local distilleries and breweries adding to the festive atmosphere.

June 10th & 11th

10 am – 5 pm