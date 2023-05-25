Sunday, June 11, 2023

Frederick Festival of the Arts

50 Carroll Creek Way Frederick, MD
Free

About This Event

Celebrating 29 years, the Frederick Festival of the Arts invites art lovers to enjoy a showcase of talented regional and national artists amidst the stunning scenery of Carroll Creek Park in Downtown Frederick.

Located in the heart of historic Downtown Frederick, Carroll Creek Park offers a picturesque setting for a day trip with family and friends. Explore the park’s urban charm and natural beauty, with specialty shops, outdoor dining, and local distilleries and breweries adding to the festive atmosphere.

Sunday, June 11, 2023 10:00 am
