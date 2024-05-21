Freakquency: Pride Edition feat. Twin & Onyx
Friday, May 24, 2024

Freakquency: Pride Edition feat. Twin & Onyx

620 T Street NW Washington D.C., DC 20001
Shaw // Logan Circle U Street

Howard Theatre

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

About This Event

Prepare for an unforgettable night of pulsating beats, vibrant energy, and pure celebration as we unite to honor and uplift the District’s LGBTQ+ community. Set against the backdrop of the historic Howard Theatre, this exclusive event promises an unparalleled experience that embraces diversity and unity. Get ready to be captivated by the magic of FREAKQUENCY in support of Capital Pride Alliance!

All ticket sales are final.

Tags

LGBTQIA

Interests

Share with friends

Date

Friday, May 24, 2024 09:30 pm

Location

Howard Theatre
View Map