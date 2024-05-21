Freakquency: Pride Edition feat. Twin & Onyx

Sunday, May 26th, 2024 @ 5:00:pm
B.B.B. Sunday's at Calico - Burgers, Beer + BINGO
Calico
Howard TheatreMore details
Prepare for an unforgettable night of pulsating beats, vibrant energy, and pure celebration as we unite to honor and uplift the District’s LGBTQ+ community. Set against the backdrop of the historic Howard Theatre, this exclusive event promises an unparalleled experience that embraces diversity and unity. Get ready to be captivated by the magic of FREAKQUENCY in support of Capital Pride Alliance!
All ticket sales are final.
InterestsLGBTQIA
NeighborhoodShaw // Logan Circle, U Street
