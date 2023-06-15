Official Fray Event

Wednesday, July 12, 2023

#FrayLife Skate + Date

514 Rhode Island Ave NE, Washington, DC
Brentwood

Kraken Kourts & Skates

$30+

About This Event

Find your love on wheels with DC Fray at this singles mixer! Enjoy music, drink specials, discounted skate rentals + a night of pressure free mingling.

Want to attend for free? Become a VIP Fraylife member for just $14/month and snag two free tickets to this event. Plus, members get unlimited digital content, social sport league discounts and exclusive offers like free and discounted tickets delivered to their inbox.

