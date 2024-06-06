Fraylife Plus Summer Kickoff + Cookout

Official Fray Event

Sunday, June 30, 2024

951 V Street NE, Washington, DC 20018
Brentwood Eckington

Register Here Add to Calendar

$30

Member Price: $9 Learn More

About This Event

There’s just something magical about a hot grill, some cold beers, and a few good friends. Kick off your summer the Fray way with our cookout! Come connect with your community at this tailgate style block party. 

Meet other members, mingle with our Fraylife staff, get a sneak peak behind the curtain at our headquarters, and enjoy your favorite cookout classics! Each ticket comes with: 

  • Your choice of one grilled entree option: burger, hot dog, chicken, or veggie kabob
  • Your choice of one side: chips, fries, salad, pasta salad, or fruit
  • Your choice of dessert: ice pop, cookie, brownie, cupcake, or rice krispy 
  • Your choice of drink: canned or bottled water, seltzer, beer, or wine
  • Access to our inflatable pool + yard games like cornhole, ping pong, basketball, and more
  • And all the Fraylife fun you can handle!

Additional drinks + food available for extra cost. BYOB encouraged! We’ll provide coolers, tents for shade, light seating, indoor restrooms, and some A/C. 

Come check out how we Make Fun Possible and make some memories with this one of a kind summer kickoff + cookout! 

WHAT TO BRING

  • Sunscreen, visors, sunglasses, or other preferred sun protection
  • BYOB + coolers for some additional sips
  • Lawn chairs to guarantee your own seat 
  • Water cannons, water games, and swimwear optional 

Want to attend for $9? Become a VIP Fraylife member for just $14/month and snag discounted tickets to this event. Plus, members get unlimited digital content, social sport league discounts and exclusive offers like free and discounted tickets delivered to their inbox.

Date

Sunday, June 30, 2024 11:00 am

Location

DC Fray Headquarters
