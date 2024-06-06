Fraylife Plus Summer Kickoff + Cookout

Member Price: $9 Learn More

There’s just something magical about a hot grill, some cold beers, and a few good friends. Kick off your summer the Fray way with our cookout! Come connect with your community at this tailgate style block party.

Meet other members, mingle with our Fraylife staff, get a sneak peak behind the curtain at our headquarters, and enjoy your favorite cookout classics! Each ticket comes with:

Your choice of one grilled entree option: burger, hot dog, chicken, or veggie kabob

Your choice of one side: chips, fries, salad, pasta salad, or fruit

Your choice of dessert: ice pop, cookie, brownie, cupcake, or rice krispy

Your choice of drink: canned or bottled water, seltzer, beer, or wine

Access to our inflatable pool + yard games like cornhole, ping pong, basketball, and more

And all the Fraylife fun you can handle!

Additional drinks + food available for extra cost. BYOB encouraged! We’ll provide coolers, tents for shade, light seating, indoor restrooms, and some A/C.

Come check out how we Make Fun Possible and make some memories with this one of a kind summer kickoff + cookout!

WHAT TO BRING

Sunscreen, visors, sunglasses, or other preferred sun protection

BYOB + coolers for some additional sips

Lawn chairs to guarantee your own seat

Water cannons, water games, and swimwear optional

Want to attend for $9? Become a VIP Fraylife member for just $14/month and snag discounted tickets to this event. Plus, members get unlimited digital content, social sport league discounts and exclusive offers like free and discounted tickets delivered to their inbox.