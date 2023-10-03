FrayLife Member Experience: Artechouse’s “Beyond The Light”

Thursday, March 23rd, 2023 @ 7:00:pm
ARTECHOUSE DCMore details
Member Price: $7 Learn More
Join District Fray Magazine on Thursday, October 12th for an exclusive look at ARTECHOUSE’s latest exhibit, Beyond The Light.
The innovative art destination turns six this year, celebrating a successful run as the leader in the field of digital and experiential art.
Enjoy cocktails, mingle with fellow #FrayLife members, and explore Beyond The Light. The exhibit is an original artistic expression of scientific discoveries, is the story of how human innovation has enabled us to see beyond our imaginations and into the furthest reaches of the cosmos.
Entry
There is limited capacity to attend this event. If sold out, please add your name to the waitlist.
$7 for District Fray Magazine members // Not a member? Sign up for full access to our premium content for as little as $4 per month.
$20 for non-members
