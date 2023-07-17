FrayLife Friday Night with the Washington Mystics

The WNBA Washington Mystics are welcoming DC Fray to their game on Friday, July 21 to help cheer them on as they face off against the New York Liberty. Grab your team + meet up with fellow DC Fray members to enjoy this exclusive #FrayLife experience, which includes:

🏀 A post-game photo with the group on the court

🏀 Access to the ‘Stics & Kicks Sneakerhead Night + Mystics Rebel Edition shoelaces

🏀 Unlimited in-seat beer + wine service for select seats

*Choose between seats in Section 206 for $30/ea or seats in the Legends Loft (Section 207) for $80/ea, which include the unlimited beer + wine in-seat service. Must be 21+ with valid ID to gain access to the Legends Loft seats.