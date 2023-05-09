Friday, September 15, 2023

#FrayLife Friday Night Lights

401 E Jefferson St, Phoenix, AZ 85004

Chase Field

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

$30+

About This Event

Let PHX Fray take you out to the ballgame this summer. Join us on select Friday nights as we cheer on our Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. We’ll be getting the party started and celebrating those 9-inning victories at LOCATION with pre- and post-game drinks. 

 

Join us for one of the following games: 

  • Friday, June 16: Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Cleveland Guardians 
  • Friday, July 7: Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Pittsburgh Pirates 
  • Friday, August 11: Arizona Diamondbacks vs. San Diego Padres 
  • Friday, September 15: Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Chicago Cubs 

 

Be one of the first 25 attendees to check in for our pre-game and get your first drink on us. Enjoy happy hour specials and raffle prizes to help keep you cool while this baseball season starts to heat up. You won’t want to miss this night out with your Fray Fam! 

 

Register now through our Eventbrite to secure your seat. Please note that the EventBrite ticket confirmation is NOT your ticket to the event. Stadium tickets will be sent to you directly from PHX Fray after purchase.



Tags

Share with friends

Date

Friday, September 15, 2023 06:40 pm

Location

Chase Field
View Map