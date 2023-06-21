Fourth of July at La Vie Penthouse

Get ready for the ultimate Independence Day celebration at La Vie Penthouse! Join us on July 4th, 2023 at 4:00 PM Eastern Daylight Time for an unforgettable experience. Our 12th floor location at 88 District Square Southwest, Washington, DC 20024 offers stunning views of the city and is the perfect spot to watch the fireworks.

We’ll have a variety of delicious food and drinks available for purchase, including classic American favorites. Our expert bartenders will be mixing up specialty cocktails all night long. You won’t want to miss our live DJ, who will be spinning all your favorite tunes.

This is the perfect opportunity to gather with friends and family to celebrate America’s birthday in style. Don’t forget to wear your red, white, and blue! We can’t wait to see you at La Vie Penthouse for the best 4th of July party in town!

Ticket includes only admission to the venue. Standing room only.