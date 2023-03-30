Founders Row Singles’ Mixer

Saturday, March 25th, 2023 @ 5:00:pm
Free Concert Series at Founders Row
Founders Row
In partnership with DC Fray, we’re bringing you another opportunity to get to know area singles (and maybe even find the one). Join us for a fun and pressure-free evening of happy hour mingling!
There will be icebreaker games and music to help start the conversation with someone new. You’ll also receive a free drink upon arrival, and have the chance to enter multiple raffles!
Registration is $15 per person and will be maxed at 40 people. A limited number of walk-ins will be accepted for $25 per person at the door.
Secure your spot today!
Age Requirement: 21+
