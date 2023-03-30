Official Fray Event

Thursday, April 6, 2023

Founders Row Singles’ Mixer

109 Founders Avenue Falls Church, VA 22046

Founders Row

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

$15 presale, $25 at the door

About This Event

In partnership with DC Fray, we’re bringing you another opportunity to get to know area singles (and maybe even find the one). Join us for a fun and pressure-free evening of happy hour mingling!

There will be icebreaker games and music to help start the conversation with someone new. You’ll also receive a free drink upon arrival, and have the chance to enter multiple raffles!

Registration is $15 per person and will be maxed at 40 people. A limited number of walk-ins will be accepted for $25 per person at the door.

Secure your spot today!

Age Requirement: 21+

Tags

Happy hourDating

Interests

,

Share with friends

Date

Thursday, April 6, 2023 06:30 pm

Location

Founders Row
View Map