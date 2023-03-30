Founders Row Singles’ Mixer

In partnership with DC Fray, we’re bringing you another opportunity to get to know area singles (and maybe even find the one). Join us for a fun and pressure-free evening of happy hour mingling!

There will be icebreaker games and music to help start the conversation with someone new. You’ll also receive a free drink upon arrival, and have the chance to enter multiple raffles!

Registration is $15 per person and will be maxed at 40 people. A limited number of walk-ins will be accepted for $25 per person at the door.

Secure your spot today!

Age Requirement: 21+