Official Fray Event

Thursday, August 10, 2023

Founders Row School Supplies Drive

110 Founders Avenue, Falls Church, VA 22046
Northern Virginia

Founders Row

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

Free

About This Event

Looking to make a difference + have some fun while doing it? Join us for (giving) back to school with the Founders Row School Supplies Drive. Enjoy lawn games, complimentary snacks and drinks by Lost Boy Cider + win raffle tickets with every three items you donate. Plus, meet with local education foundations + schools to get involved. 

 

Pencil us into your schedule + get ready to help pack the backpacks this school year!

Tags

Fray eventsOutdoor ActivitiesFood + Drink

Share with friends

Date

Thursday, August 10, 2023 05:00 pm

Location

Founders Row
View Map