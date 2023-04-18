Official Fray Event

Thursday, May 11, 2023

Founders Row Paint + Sip

109 Founders Avenue Falls Church, VA 22046

Founders Row

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

$25 GA // $35 at the door

About This Event

Grab a drink and let your creativity flow at this instructor-led paint class. Whether you’re looking to socialize with friends, meet someone new or just get the creative juices flowing (pun definitely intended), this event has what you need. Tickets include one drink, paint supplies and access to a cash bar and 360° photo booth. 

Tags

WineDC Fray Events

Interests

,

Share with friends

Date

Thursday, May 11, 2023 06:30 pm

Location

Founders Row
View Map