Founders Row Paint + Sip

Saturday, April 22nd, 2023 @ 8:00:pm
How D.C. Moves: District Fray’s April Issue Party
metrobar
Official Fray Event
Founders RowMore details
Grab a drink and let your creativity flow at this instructor-led paint class. Whether you’re looking to socialize with friends, meet someone new or just get the creative juices flowing (pun definitely intended), this event has what you need. Tickets include one drink, paint supplies and access to a cash bar and 360° photo booth.
InterestsWine, DC Fray Events
