Founders Row Fitness Fest

Saturday, May 6th, 2023 @ 2:00:pm
DC Wine Walk Spring 2023
Bethesda Row, H Street/Capital Hill, Clarendon, Georgetown, West Post (5 neighborhoods simultaneously)
Official Fray Event
Founders RowMore details
Join DC Fray and Founders Row for our Fitness Fest! Tickets include access to the Fitness Sampler featuring three 20-minute fitness activities by local FitFluencers, and the opportunity to meet with other local fitness studios. Get some swag, explore the area’s fitness options and get a good workout in.
The first 25 to sign up will receive an exclusive fitness swag item. Everyone will receive a 60-minute class featuring three different fitness experiences.
Class 1: Jazzercise with Jazzercise Falls Church
Class 2: Crossfit led by Grant Siedschlag of Tinner Hill Crossfit
Class 3: Flow, Stretch & Rest Yoga led by Olivia Jeffers of Karma Yoga