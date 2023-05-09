Thursday, June 8, 2023

Founders Row Cornhole Tournament

109 Founders Ave. Falls Church, VA

Market Square

$30 for team of 2

About This Event

Ready to see who is the best on the boards in NOVA? Join DC Fray + Founders Row for our Cornhole Tournament on Thursday, June 8 from 6-8 p.m. Teams of two are guaranteed to play a minimum of two games in this double elimination tournament. Between rounds enjoy access to a cash bar and other lawn games for open play. 

 

Limited team slots available through June 8 or until sold out. Don’t delay – secure your spot today! 



Date

Thursday, June 8, 2023 06:00 pm

Location

Market Square
