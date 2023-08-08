“Forces of Nature: Voices that Shaped Environmentalism” presents some of the key people—

scientists, politicians, activists, writers and artists—whose work has influenced attitudes toward

the environment in the United States from the late 19th century until today. The exhibition traces

a history of the movement from turn-of-the-20th-century conservationism to mid-20th-century

environmentalism and its backlash. It also addresses present-day action on environmental justice,

biodiversity and climate. Drawing mainly from the National Portrait Gallery’s collection,

“Forces of Nature: Voices that Shaped Environmentalism” features more than 25 portraits of

people who have made an enduring impact on public perceptions of the natural world, including

the well-known figures Rachel Carson, George Washington Carver, Maya Lin, Henry David

Thoreau and Edward O. Wilson. The exhibition will bring together portraiture, visual biography

and the sitters’ own words to probe this important—and complicated—history. “Forces of

Nature: Voices that Shaped Environmentalism” is guest curated by Lacey Baradel, former

science historian at the National Science Foundation, and will be on view from Oct. 20, 2023,

through Sept. 2, 2024.