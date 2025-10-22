For Ukraine! Concert

Join us for a moving and memorable evening of music, history, and culture as one of the world’s oldest Ukrainian male choirs takes the stage. For over six decades, the Prometheus Ukrainian Male Chorus has been captivating audiences with its rich and powerful harmonies, carrying forward a tradition that reflects not only the beauty of Ukrainian choral music but also the story of a nation’s spirit.

This special program will guide you on a musical journey through Ukraine – its struggles, its resilience, and its unshakable identity. With carefully selected works spanning both patriotic and folk traditions, each piece is more than just music: it is a window into the soul of Ukraine and its people. From solemn, reflective laments to triumphant and uplifting songs of hope, the repertoire reflects the full spectrum of the Ukrainian experience.

To enhance the performance, English narration will be woven throughout the concert. These moments of storytelling will provide historical context, cultural insights, and the stories behind the music. Whether you are familiar with Ukrainian history or discovering it for the first time, the narration will connect each piece to its larger meaning – illuminating why this music resonates so deeply today.

Adding to the evening’s richness, the chorus will be joined by special guest performers – the Gerdan Duo, featuring Grammy Award-winning flutist Andrei Pidkivka and renowned violinist Solomia Gorokhivska. Their presence will bring an extraordinary layer of artistry and collaboration to the program. Known for creating original arrangements that weave traditional Ukrainian folk melodies and rhythms with contemporary influences, they perform in a style that is both fresh and deeply moving – a vibrant blend of old and new.

Whether you come as a music enthusiast, someone with Ukrainian roots, or simply as a guest looking for a meaningful cultural experience, this performance promises to leave a lasting impression. It is an evening that transcends language and borders, reminding us of the power of song to tell stories that cannot be forgotten.

Come, listen, and be inspired.