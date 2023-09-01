Step into a world of flavor, creativity and philanthropy at the 5th annual Food, Wine & Arts Festival, where every moment is dedicated to giving back. As you sip, savor, and sway to the rhythm of live music, your contribution will be making a positive impact on the lives of furry friends in need.

Get ready to indulge in local beer, wine, food, art and retailer offerings, all while supporting a worthy cause – the Lost Dog & Cat Rescue Foundation. But that’s not all – we’ve got an incredible lineup of activities and attractions that cater to every member of your family, ensuring a day of unforgettable experiences:

Live Music: Lose yourself in the infectious beats and soulful melodies performed by talented local musicians. We have Oasis Island Sounds performing their reggae tunes from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Then, join us as Keeton takes the stage from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. for 90s and alternative vibes.

Pet Park Party: Bring along your furry friends and let them romp, play and make new friends in the dedicated pet park.

Kid Zone: Engage your little ones in a world of wonder and imagination in the vibrant and safe kid zone, complete with face painting and interactive games.

Local Artists: Marvel at the incredible talent of 10 of the community’s top local artists, who will be showcasing their masterpieces.

Local Retailers: Support shopping local as you browse through a wide variety of local retailers.

Don’t miss out on this extraordinary day of giving, joy and celebration. Mark your calendars, invite your friends and join us at the Food, Wine & Arts Festival!

About the Lost Dog & Cat Rescue Foundation

The Lost Dog & Cat Rescue Foundation helps homeless pets find their way to loving homes through rescue and adoption. Since 2001, LDCRF has saved the lives of more than 45,000 homeless pets, most of whom were facing the threat of euthanasia at over-crowded municipal shelters.