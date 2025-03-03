Food Truck Saturdays
Saturday, March 8, 2025

Food Truck Saturdays

600 Howard Road SE, Washington DC, 20020

Bridge District

More details
Register Here Add to Calendar

About This Event

Get ready, foodies! Starting February 22nd, we’re bringing the best food trucks to Bridge District Every Saturday!

We’ve lined up some of our favorite food trucks for this special Saturday series for residents, neighbors and visitors. Come hungry and discover a taste of the DMV every Saturday.

Saturday, March 8th, 11am – 2pm: Roaming Rooster

Roaming Rooster’s mission is to provide quality comfort food that our customers can feel good about eating. We’ll spark an appetite in every lover of fried chicken.

Tags

Food + Drink

Interests

Share with friends

Date

Saturday, March 8, 2025 11:00 am

Location

Bridge District
View Map