Food Truck Saturdays

Get ready, foodies! Starting February 22nd, we’re bringing the best food trucks to Bridge District Every Saturday!

We’ve lined up some of our favorite food trucks for this special Saturday series for residents, neighbors and visitors. Come hungry and discover a taste of the DMV every Saturday.

Saturday, March 8th, 11am – 2pm: Roaming Rooster

Roaming Rooster’s mission is to provide quality comfort food that our customers can feel good about eating. We’ll spark an appetite in every lover of fried chicken.