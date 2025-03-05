Tuesday, March 25th, 2025 @ 11:59:pm
Saturday, March 22, 2025
Food Truck Saturdays at Bridge District
600 Howard Road SE, Washington DC, 20020
Bridge District
About This Event
Get ready, foodies! Starting February 22nd, we’re bringing the best food trucks to Bridge District Every Saturday!
We’ve lined up some of our favorite food trucks for this special Saturday series for residents, neighbors and visitors. Come hungry and discover a taste of the DMV every Saturday.
